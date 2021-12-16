Russian frigate successfully hits target with Tsirkon hypersonic missile from White Sea

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov in the White Sea has successfully hit a target at the Chizha proving ground in the Arkhangelsk Region with the Tsirkon hypersonic missile, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists on Thursday.

"The crew of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov conducted another launch of the Tsirkon missile within the framework of concluding a series of the trials of hypersonic missile weapons. The launch was performed from the waters of the White Sea at the coastal target position located at the Chizha proving ground in the Arkhangelsk Region," the Russian military agency said.

The Defense Ministry specified that, according to data of objective control, the trajectory of the hypersonic missile complied with configured parameters, the target was hit.

The Northern Fleet’s surface vessels and naval aviation were involved in conducting the launch and securing the area.

Earlier, on November 29, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate successfully conducted a trial launch of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile from the White Sea to the sea target at a distance of over 400 kilometers within the framework of concluding a series of the trials of hypersonic missile weapons.

Earlier, a source told TASS that the Reutov Research and Industrial Association of Machine-Building began to execute a contract on the serial production of the latest hypersonic Tsirkon cruise missiles for the Russian Navy.