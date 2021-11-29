Russia to feature advanced T-90MS main battle tank at Cairo arms show

YEKATERINBURG, November 29. /TASS/. The Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will feature the advanced T-90MS main battle tank and its armored versions at the EDEX-2021 international arms show that will run on November 29 - December 2 in Egypt, the Company’s press office told TASS on Monday.

"Tanks of the T-90 family and their armored derivatives developed by the Urals Design Bureau of Transport Machine-Building (part of Uralvagonzavod within Rostec) are among few vehicles that keep their efficiency in sandy deserts and mountains. This is especially important for countries of the Middle East where the average temperature is 45-50 degrees Celsius in the daytime and 15 degrees Celsius at night in summer while freezing temperatures are registered in winter. The trials and real combat operations have shown that special vehicles created by Uralvagonzavod reliably move off-road, through sands, storms and withstand temperature swings," the company specified.

Uralvagonzavod will demonstrate its armor as part of the exposition of Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, the company’s press office specified.

"Some Middle Eastern countries are well familiar with tanks produced by Uralvagonzavod and not only from the Soviet period. The armies of some states operate T-90 tank modifications and the issue of the repair and upgrade of this military hardware is essential. For others, the T-90MS tank and the tank support fighting vehicle as its derivative featured at the EDEX 2021 can serve as a new aspect of interaction within the partnership that the Middle Eastern region has been successfully developing with Russia for decades," the Company explained.

Compared to its baseline T-90S version, the T-90MS main battle tank has received a more powerful engine, a new air conditioner, improved electronics and enhanced armor. In June 2020, the latest T-90MS main battle tank successfully passed trials in Latin America and the Middle East.

The Uralvagonzavod Group is one of the world’s leading armor and artillery manufacturers and Russia’s sole developer and producer of armored vehicles and hardware and the country’s leading maker of railway cars.