Project 20380 latest corvette arrives at Russia’s Pacific coast for shipbuilders’ trials

VLADIVOSTOK, October 29. /TASS/. The Project 20380 fourth corvette Rezkiy built for Russia’s Pacific Fleet arrived in Vladivostok for outfitting, mooring and shipbuilders’ sea trials, Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Sergei Avakyants told reporters on Friday.

"Today, the Rezkiy, delivered to Vladivostok from Komsomolsk-on-Amur, has been rolled out from the Zeya self-propelled dock. The corvette has been placed into the outfitting yard of the Amur Shipbuilding Plant in Vladivostok for its equipping and preparing it for mooring and shipbuilders’ sea trials," the Pacific Fleet’s commander said.

As the admiral specified, "the new corvette is set to enter service with the Pacific Fleet in 2022."

Currently, the Russian Pacific Fleet operates the Project 20380 corvettes Sovershenniy, Gromky and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov.

Project 20380 corvettes are designed to accomplish green-water missions, fight enemy surface ships and submarines and provide artillery support for amphibious assault operations. The corvettes of this type incorporate the latest solutions for reducing their physical fields. In particular, the shipbuilders significantly reduced their radar signature during their construction, using radio absorption materials and specially designing their hull and superstructure.

Project 20380 corvettes are armed with Uran anti-ship missiles, Redut surface-to-air missile systems, A-190 artillery guns and Paket-NK anti-submarine warfare weapons. They can carry Ka-27 helicopters of any modification.