Russian, Egyptian paratroopers hold Defenders of Friendship counter-terror drills

INSHAS /Egypt/, October 27. /TASS/. Paratroopers from Russia and Egypt held the active phase of the Defenders of Friendship 2021 counter-terror drills near Cairo, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

At the final stage of the drills, the paratroopers from both countries practiced airdropping and tactical operations at the Wadi Sakran training ground near the town of Inshas 60 km from the Egyptian capital.

The active phase involved about 200 paratroopers from both countries who made air jumps with special-purpose controlled wing-type parachutes in the desert from altitudes of 600 to 3,500 meters.

Under the scenario of the exercise, after their landing and amassing at the landing site, the paratroopers seized and retained a border area community where terrorists had entrenched. The commandos freed hostages captured by the terrorists and provided assistance to the local population as their operation progressed.