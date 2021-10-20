Russia-Iran arms deals to bolster bilateral relations, says Iranian military chief

TEHRAN, October 20. /TASS/. The conclusion and implementation of arms purchase contracts will bolster the relationships between Moscow and Tehran, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said at a meeting with Russian Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief Vice Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

"The conclusion of arms agreements and their implementation in the near future will considerably deepen our relationships," the IRIB television and radio broadcasting corporation quoted the Iranian military chief as saying.

As Bagheri pointed out, "bilateral interaction [between Russia and Iran] in the military and defense spheres has been gaining momentum in recent years."

The chief of the Iranian General staff also visited the Russian Navy’s headquarters in St. Petersburg and military facilities in Kronshtadt, IRIB reported.

Chief of the Iranian General Staff Bagheri arrived in Moscow on an official four-day visit on October 17 and has held a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and talks with Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov.