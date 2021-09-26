Militants tried to cross line of engagement with government army in Aleppo

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Five Syrian soldiers were wounded as a group of militants tried to cross the line of engagement with the Syrian government forces from the territory the Turkish military controls in Aleppo province, the deputy chief of Russia's center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties in Syria, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit told the media on Sunday.

"Near the village of Baselhaya, Aleppo province, armed militants tried to cross the line of engagement with the Syrian army towards Tell-Rifaat from the territory controlled by the Turkish military. Five militants were killed on a mine field and at least ten others were injured. Five Syrian soldiers were wounded in the clash. The militants retreated," Kulit said.

He stressed that Russia's center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties in Syria never stopped urging the field commanders of illegal armed groups to give up provocations and opt for a peace settlement in the areas they control.