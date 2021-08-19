Thirty-five delegations to attend Army-2021 military forum in Russia — arms exporter

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosoboronexport state arms exporter will receive 35 delegations, 17 of them high-level, at the Army-2021 international military-technical forum that kicks off on August 22, the head of the exporter’s marketing department Vladimir Goncharov said on Thursday.

"This year, over 800 people from 35 delegations, 17 of which will be led by the defense ministers, their deputies and top officials from our partner countries, will visit the Army [forum] at the invitation of Rosoboronexport," Goncharov told a briefing organized at the Defense Ministry for foreign military attaches.

"We will hold dozens of negotiations on the supplies of Russian armaments abroad and on cooperation. The talks are focused, and we expect to formalize the results of some of them with signed contracts at the ‘Army’," he added.

"We have received requests from over 40 countries for the presentation of Russian products of military, dual and civil purpose, and many requests are to demonstrate naval hardware," Goncharov went on to say, adding that the forum will organize a special cluster for it this year.

In particular, the T-90MS tank will be presented at the forum, the T-14 Armata tank, the fifth generation Su-57 fighter jet as well as the Antey-4000 anti-aircraft missile system among others.