Russian Navy submarine dives to great depths in Baltic drills

KALININGRAD, August 2. /TASS/. The crew of the Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class diesel-electric submarine Krasnodar went deep diving during drills in the Baltic Sea, the Baltic Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"During the shipborne exercise, the crew of the diesel-electric submarine practiced tasks at various depths, diving to a maximum depth of 190 meters," the press office said in a statement.

The submariners checked the operation of all the submarine’s systems and mechanisms and practiced vessel control systems at big depths and for different surfacing methods, the statement says.

After completing its underwater exercise, the crew of the submarine Krasnodar surfaced and continued assignments in accordance with the Fleet’s combat training plan. At the next stage of the drills, the Krasnodar sub will deliver torpedo fire against underwater and surface targets, lay minefields and practice dodging a Ka-27 anti-submarine warfare helicopter, the press office specified.

The series of Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines differs considerably from previous Varshavyanka-class subs. They feature the upgraded inertial navigation system, the latest C4I (command, control, communications, and computer information) suite and advanced missile and torpedo armaments.

The Krasnodar sub is designed for fighting surface ships and submarines, laying minefields and conducting reconnaissance. The sub features a low acoustic signature as its major advantage.