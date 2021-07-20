Coastal defense troops eliminate enemy assault force in Black Sea drills

SEVASTOPOL, July 20. /TASS/. Teams of Bal and Bastion coastal defense anti-ship missile systems detected and eliminated a notional enemy’s naval taskforce in Black Sea drills, the press office of the Black Sea Fleet reported on Tuesday.

"In the course of the drills, the Bal and Bastion coastal defense anti-ship missile systems stationed on the Caucasian coast conducted a march and assumed positions in positioning areas to monitor the situation at sea. The combat teams spotted and started to track a group of the notional enemy’s warships that were preparing to land an amphibious assault force in two areas: the coast of the Crimean Peninsula and the Caucasian coast, according to the available reconnaissance data," the press office said in a statement.

Following a command from the command post, the combat teams of Bal and Bastion systems readied the launchers and practiced measures to deliver missile strikes at sea targets. They were notionally destroyed at the approaches to the landing sites in the two areas. The missile firings were conducted electronically, the statement says.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s large amphibious assault ships simulated the enemy warships in the drills, the press office said.

The Black Sea Fleet’s personnel practiced over 20 different exercises, including timed operations to prevent the launchers from coming under an enemy strike, equipping and camouflaging new and dummy launch sites and replenishing the ammunition load. The drills involved over 40 items of military and special hardware, the press office specified.