Russian, US experts urge Putin and Biden to launch regular dialogue on strategic stability

WASHINGTON, June 8./TASS/. Experts from Russia and the US have appealed to the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, to launch a regular dialogue on strategic stability and to confirm the statement that a nuclear war must never be fought.

A respective letter was signed on Tuesday by representatives of the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs, International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War and the Arms Control Association among others.

"We hope that your summit on June 16 in Geneva will help to rebuild mutual respect and cooperation between the United States and the Russian Federation," the appeal said.

"In their cooperation to create the 1968 Nonproliferation Treaty, your predecessors limited the spread of the most dangerous weapons ever invented and committed to their ultimate elimination. And you, President Putin and President Biden, have shown the same determination by extending New START, the most significant remaining bilateral arms control treaty," it went on to say.

"We appeal to you to show the same courage and sense of urgency again when you meet in Geneva," the letter said. It urged the presidents to "reaffirm the joint statement of Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan: "A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought". They also urged the Russian and US leaders to "commit to a bilateral strategic dialogue that is regular, frequent, comprehensive and result oriented leading to further reduction of the nuclear risk hanging over the world and to the re-discovery of the road to a world free of nuclear weapons".

The two leaders will meet on June 16 in Geneva. On June 5, the Russian leader said that he does not expect any breakthroughs after the talks, but he does believe that the two countries have common interests, such as ecology, strategic stability and joint efforts on the resolution of a number of regional crises. He added that he hopes for a constructive meeting.

In turn, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken disclosed that Biden intends to discuss opportunities to jointly reinforce international security and strategic stability, as well as arms control.