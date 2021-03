MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet has started tracking the Spanish Navy frigate Mendez Nunez in the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Wednesday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and capabilities have started tracking the Spanish Navy frigate Mendez Nunez in the Black Sea," the statement says.

The Spanish warship entered the Black Sea on March 17, the National Defense Control Center said.