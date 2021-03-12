Russia’s Pantsyr air defense missile/gun system proves effective against drones

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun system has proven its efficiency against drones, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in a live broadcast of the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Friday.
"We also have bestsellers. These are, first of all, the famous S-400s and our Pantsyr systems, which have proven their efficiency in operation," Shugayev said.
The Pantsyr air defense missile/gun system is the world’s best in fighting drones, he stressed. "Moreover, this is not only our estimate. Such an estimate can be found in a NATO official report."
The Russian military hardware, especially Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun systems, has proven its high efficiency in the counter-terror operation in Syria, he said.
Russia receives large amount of requests for Pantsyr and S-400 delivery
Russia has received a large amount of requests for the delivery of Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun systems and S-400 anti-aircraft missile complexes, Shugayev said.
"A large amount of requests for the Pantsyr and the S-400 has been received. These are 4-5 requests for the S-400 and ten for the Pantsyr," he specified.
At the same time, the fulfillment of the defense procurement plan is a priority for the Russian defense industry, he stressed.
Speaking about the possibility of Saudi Arabia purchasing the Russian S-400 systems, Shugayev said that the Arab country could potentially buy these weapons. "If there is such a request, we will consider it," he said.
Efficiency of Patriot air defense systems
The Patriot air defense systems operational in Saudi Arabia show their insufficient efficiency in repelling air attacks, the head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation said.
"We know this very well from the example of Saudi Arabia. It has experienced increasingly frequent attacks on its facilities, including infrastructure, in recent months. Quite recently, an oil export port was subjected [to the attack]. The Patriot systems operational in that country do not cope with this task [air defense] well," Shugayev said.
According to the data of open sources, Saudi Arabia operates six batteries of Patriot air defense missile systems.
Russia's Pantsyr is a short-range weapon designated to strike air targets with automatic anti-aircraft guns and missiles with radio-command guidance and infrared and radar tracking. As its specific feature, the weapon combines the multi-channel target acquisition and tracking system and the missile/artillery armament designated to strike targets at an altitude of up to 15 km and within a range of 20 km.
The Pantsyr is designated to shield military and civilian facilities, including long-range air defense systems, from all existing and future air attack weapons. It consists of 12 surface-to-air missiles (six missiles in two transport and launch containers each). The Pantsyr is also armed with two 30mm guns, each of which is capable of firing up to 40 rounds per second.
Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long- and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.