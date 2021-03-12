Russia’s Pantsyr air defense missile/gun system proves effective against drones

Moscow has received a large amount of requests for the delivery of Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun systems and S-400 anti-aircraft missile complexes, according to the director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun system has proven its efficiency against drones, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in a live broadcast of the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Friday.

"We also have bestsellers. These are, first of all, the famous S-400s and our Pantsyr systems, which have proven their efficiency in operation," Shugayev said. The Pantsyr air defense missile/gun system is the world’s best in fighting drones, he stressed. "Moreover, this is not only our estimate. Such an estimate can be found in a NATO official report." The Russian military hardware, especially Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun systems, has proven its high efficiency in the counter-terror operation in Syria, he said. Russia receives large amount of requests for Pantsyr and S-400 delivery

Russia has received a large amount of requests for the delivery of Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun systems and S-400 anti-aircraft missile complexes, Shugayev said. "A large amount of requests for the Pantsyr and the S-400 has been received. These are 4-5 requests for the S-400 and ten for the Pantsyr," he specified. At the same time, the fulfillment of the defense procurement plan is a priority for the Russian defense industry, he stressed. Speaking about the possibility of Saudi Arabia purchasing the Russian S-400 systems, Shugayev said that the Arab country could potentially buy these weapons. "If there is such a request, we will consider it," he said. Efficiency of Patriot air defense systems

