New sniper rifle for Russian Ground Forces undergoes trials

"Currently, state trials of an upcoming 7.62 mm semi-automatic sniper rifle and optic sights with improved specifications are underway," he said.

According to the general, development of new firearms, including grenade launchers, is one of Ground Forces’ priorities.

"Along with future weapons, we pay significant attention to the development of new gear, new firearms, grenade launchers and ordnance," the commander said.

Currently, the most advanced Russian semi-auto sniper rifle is SVDM, a 7.62 rifle, developed by Kalashnikov Group (a Rostec subsidiary).