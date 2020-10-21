Russia’s state arms seller unveils new multi-caliber sniper rifle

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) presented a DVL-10M3 new multi-caliber sniper rifle developed by Lobaev Arms at the Interpolitex-2020 international security exhibition on Wednesday.

The new sniper rifle is more compact in its dimensions compared to the guns earlier developed by Lobaev Arms, Rosoboronexport Senior Expert Alexander Slobodyanyuk said in the company’s video presentation on the YouTube channel.

"The DVL-10M3 rifle’s weight has been reduced to 4.5 kg while it features a barrel length of 500mm. The gun’s effective firing range is up to 1 km," the senior expert said.

The new sniper rifle demonstrates a high accuracy of fire, he stressed.

"It [the DVL-10M3] is characterized by a very good accuracy of fire that does not exceed 0.38 minute of arc," the Rosoboronexport senior expert added.

The DVL-10M3 new sniper rifle can be used together with a silencer, he added.

Barrels of various calibers can be mounted on the sniper rifle: 7.62x51mm (.308 Winchester), 6.5x47mm Lapua and 6.7mm Federal.

The 24th Interpolitex-2020 international homeland security exhibition is running at the VDNH All-Russian Exhibition Center in Moscow on October 20-23 (pavilion No. 57).