Kalashnikov gunmaker delivers latest AK-12 assault rifles to troops ahead of schedule

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer has completed the 2020 deliveries of the latest AK-12 assault rifles to Russia’s Defense Ministry ahead of schedule, Kalashnikov Group CEO Dmitry Tarasov announced on Thursday.

"We have completed the fulfillment of the 2020 defense procurement plan for the AK-12 assault rifle in record time. The arms production facility in Izhevsk has already launched the 2021 work [for fulfilling the defense procurement plan]. The tasks to ensure the country’s defense capability and effective interaction with all customers remain our priorities," the Kalashnikov Group quoted its chief executive as saying on its website.

The new assault rifle is distinguished by its improved ergonomics compared to its AK-74M and AKM predecessors. The assault rifle’s upgrade has increased its accuracy of fire, the carbine’s safety margin and the survivability of its barrel whose production is now based on new technology. The new assault rifle makes part of the Ratnik ‘soldier of the future' combat outfit in Russian troops.

The Kalashnikov Group announced in April 2019 its plans to deliver 112,500 AK-12 assault rifles to Russia’s Defense Ministry by 2021.

The Kalashnikov Group, the maker of the renowned AK-47 assault rifle, is Russia’s major producer of combat automatic and sniper guns, guided artillery shells and a broad range of precision weapons.