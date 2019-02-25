Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s top brass, Kalashnikov gunmaker discuss deliveries of ‘kamikaze’ drones to troops

Military & Defense
February 25, 15:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The latest KUB-BLA exploding drone is an effective and cheap product to destroy small-size targets on the ground, the Rostec top manager said

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group and Russia’s Defense Ministry are in talks on the deliveries of the latest KUB-UAV exploding drone to the troops, Industrial Director for the Cluster of Conventional Armaments, Ammunition and Special Chemistry at the Rostec hi-tech corporation Sergei Abramov told TASS on Monday.

After it is launched, the drone can hover in the air to detect a target and then attack it from the upper hemisphere through the vertical trajectory. This makes it possible, for example, to strike tanks on the battlefield from the upper hemisphere, piercing the turret, which has minimum armor at the top.

Air defense systems usually have difficulties when they try to counteract the new precision drone, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said earlier. The new drone is a step toward absolutely new warfare, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT