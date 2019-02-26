Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kalashnikov arms manufacturer develops sports modification of Lebedev pistol

Military & Defense
February 26, 14:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The SP1 has the same automatic mode as the Lebedev PL-15

Lebedev PL-15 pistol

Lebedev PL-15 pistol

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group, part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec, has developed the sports modification of the Lebedev PL-15 pistol that has been designated as the SP1, the Kalashnikov press office said on Tuesday.

"The modification for sports has retained all the positive features of the Lebedev pistol, including ergonomics that is a strong point of the PL-15. The sports model can be furnished with laser target designators, the under-barrel flashlight and collimating sights. The handgun has large export potential," the Kalashnikov press office told TASS.

The SP1 has the same automatic mode as the PL-15. The pistol is chambered for the 9x19mm round and without the magazine it weighs 0.8 kg (the aluminum alloy) or 1.1 kg (steel). It is 205 mm long and has a barrel length of 112 mm.

The SP1 is furnished with standard Glock detachable open sights. The pistol’s sports model is primarily designed for amateur shooters and athletes that are members of the International Practical Shooting Confederation.

The new model was featured for the first time at the 14th IDEX 2019 international arms show in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on February 17 - 21.

