Russia’s Kalashnikov gunmaker diversifies into ship-building business

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group, the maker of the renowned AK-47 assault rifle, has completed the acquisition of ship-building assets, gaining a full set of competences for this activity, Kalashnikov CEO Vladimir Dmitriyev told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are not planning to expand this [ship-building] business and the assets we have acquired suit us. We have gained a full set of competences that we need. If the production capacities are required to be expanded, we will be developing and modernizing the existing enterprises, investing in the expansion of production capabilities," the chief executive said.

Now there are three independent shipyards inside the Kalashnikov Group: the Vympel, the Nobel Brothers Shipyard and the Rybinsk Shipyard that produce vessels, he said.

"From small 4.5-5 m pleasure composite boats to dry cargo vessels 149.5 m long and 17.5 m wide - this is the maximum size allowed to enter the Russian basic waterway," he explained.

Also, the Crimea-based Morye Shipyard is in the process of its integration into the Kalashnikov Group, the chief executive said.