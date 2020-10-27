World faces threat of global security system take-down, says Russian speaker

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The US pullout from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) and possible refusal to extend the Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) could dismantle the whole global system of strategic security, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko.

"The unilateral exit of the US from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was a very dangerous step, now we are facing the threat of non-extension of New START as it expires in February 2021. The consequences of such impulsive actions can dismantle the whole global system of strategic stability and security," she told the Sixth BRICS Parliamentary Forum held by videoconference.

The speaker underlined that there are a lot of issues on the world arena, but only international cooperation based on principles of trust, respect and openness can ensure global stability and common security.

On August 2, 2019, the United States formally withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, signed by the Soviet Union and the United States on December 8, 1987. It applied to deployed and non-deployed ground-based missiles of intermediate range (1,000-5,000 kilometers) and shorter range (500-1,000 kilometers). The US motivated its actions by Russia’s alleged refusal to comply with the American ultimatum-like demand that the new 9M729 cruise missiles be eliminated as violating the INF Treaty. Moscow vehemently dismissed all accusations, saying that the technical parameters of the 9M729 missiles are within the parameters allowed by the treaty and laid counterclaims to Washington. In September 2018, the news emerged that Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested to leaders of some countries, including NATO allies, introducing a moratorium on deployment of such intermediate-and short-range missiles in Europe and other regions, but the US practically rejected the proposal.

On Monday, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to the moratorium on deployment of land intermediate-and short-range missiles until "American missiles of similar classes turn up" in certain regions.