Northern Fleet’s large amphibious assault ship wraps up dockside trials

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Shipbuilders of the 33rd Ship Repair Plant have completed the dockside trials of the Northern Fleet’s Project 775 large amphibious assault ship Olenegorsky Gornyak, the company’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The 33rd Ship Repair Plant has successfully completed the dockside trials of the large amphibious assault ship. The crew and the delivery team have launched preparations for its departure for the sea and shipbuilders’ sea trials," the press office said in a statement.

"The Plant plans to deliver the ship to the customer after the shipbuilders’ sea trials within the shortest time possible," the statement reads.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier, the large amphibious assault ship Olenegorsky Gornyak will rejoin the Fleet by the end of 2019. The warship has been under repairs since 2016.

The 33rd Ship Repair Plant (part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation) earlier repaired the floating workshop PM-82 (currently operational in the port of Tartus, Syria) and the Baltic Fleet’s large amphibious assault ship Kaliningrad.