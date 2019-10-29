Russian Black Sea Fleet’s missile corvette, artillery sink enemy warships in drills

"The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s small missile ship Orekhovo-Zuyevo and the combat teams of the Bal coastal defense anti-ship missile systems held drills with the electronic launches of missiles against naval targets," the press office said in a statement.

SEVASTOPOL, October 29. /TASS/. The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s missile corvette Orekhovo-Zuyevo and the personnel of Bal coastal defense anti-ship systems held joint drills to fight a notional enemy’s warships, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

Under the drills’ scenario, the crew of the Orekhovo-Zuyevo detected a group of the potential enemy’s warships, which was simultaneously locked on by a battalion of Bal coastal defense missile systems. After detecting a notional threat of missile strikes against the Black Sea Fleet’s infrastructural facilities, the corvette’s crew and the coastal defense troops had a training battle. The personnel of air defense combat posts aboard the missile corvette Orekhovo-Zuyevo repelled a notional missile strike by adversary warships and wiped out the notional enemy’s naval group by a retaliatory strike together with the combat teams of Bal coastal defense systems, the statement says.

"The training battle was held with the electronic launches of missiles, without the actual employment of missile armament. The analysis of the drills has shown the ability to conduct effective defense by ships together with the Black Sea Fleet’s coastal defense missile systems in the conditions of the use of modern armament," the Fleet’s press office added.

The Bal coastal defense system with the Kh-35 anti-ship missile is designated to control territorial waters and straits, defend naval bases, other coastal facilities and infrastructure and areas vulnerable to amphibious assaults. The coastal defense missile system is capable of operating in any weather conditions, day and night, with its full autonomous guidance after launches, under an enemy’s intensive fire and jamming.