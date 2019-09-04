Putin, Indian PM discuss helicopter that Russia plans to export to India

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the benefits of Ka-226T (NATO reporting name: Hoodlum) light utility helicopters that Russia plans to deliver to India under the intergovernmental agreement signed in 2015.

"I flew on this helicopter, I liked it, it’s really comfortable. It’s good because it has coaxial rotors, there is no back rotor, so it is good with lateral wind pressure in the mountains and over the sea," Putin told his Indian colleague, adding that this technology helps helicopters to land on a marine vessel.