S-400 deliveries to Turkey cause no concern in Damascus, says ambassador

"No," Haddad said, replying to a question about whether the delivery of the S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey was causing Damascus’ concern.

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Damascus is not concerned over the delivery of Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey as Ankara is coordinating its actions with Moscow, Syria’s Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said on Monday.

"At the present moment, Turkey is playing the role of a guarantor country along with Russia [for the ceasefire in Syria] and is coordinating its steps with the Russian leadership and that is why this is outside our attention," the envoy said.

The deliveries of S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey kicked off on July 12. According to the data of the Turkish Defense Ministry, three cargo planes delivered several prime movers and a transporter-loader from the S-400 system to Turkey’s Murted airbase on that day. The Turkish Defense Industries Office said that "the deliveries of other parts will continue in the near future.".