S-400 deliveries to Turkey cause no concern in Damascus, says ambassador

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Damascus is not concerned over the delivery of Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey as Ankara is coordinating its actions with Moscow, Syria’s Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said on Monday.
"No," Haddad said, replying to a question about whether the delivery of the S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey was causing Damascus’ concern.
"At the present moment, Turkey is playing the role of a guarantor country along with Russia [for the ceasefire in Syria] and is coordinating its steps with the Russian leadership and that is why this is outside our attention," the envoy said.
The deliveries of S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey kicked off on July 12. According to the data of the Turkish Defense Ministry, three cargo planes delivered several prime movers and a transporter-loader from the S-400 system to Turkey’s Murted airbase on that day. The Turkish Defense Industries Office said that "the deliveries of other parts will continue in the near future.".