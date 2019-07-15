{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Trump eyes compromise on Erdogan’s S-400s and pushes France towards China

Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 15
© AP Photo/Alex Brandon

 

Media: Trump may turn blind eye to Turkey's S-400 deal

The seventh aircraft carrying parts of the Russian-made S-400 missile systems arrived in Turkey on Sunday. Given this, the US Senate is demanding that the Trump administration impose a full package of restrictions on Ankara in accordance with the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

At the same time, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported that Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in a telephone call explained to acting Pentagon chief Mark Esper that Ankara’s decision to purchase the S-400 systems from Russia was based on "reality," while "the deterioration of bilateral relations will benefit neither Ankara, nor Washington, nor NATO." The media pointed out that on Friday, the Pentagon had cancelled a briefing where officials had planned to speak about the United States’ plans to exclude Turkey from the F-35 aircraft program in response to the S-400 deliveries.

Read also
Erdogan says S-400 deal with Russia is major agreement in Turkey’s modern history

"It is highly likely that as far as the deliveries of the Russian S-400 systems to Turkey are concerned, Ankara and Washington have already come to an agreement," military expert Yuri Netkachev told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. "The sanctions related to the Erdogan regime’s participation in the F-35 project may be eased in exchange for efforts to advance the United States’ interests in the region," the expert noted. According to Netkachev, Washington had most likely approved Erdogan’s military operation launched against Kurdish armed units in northern Iraq on Friday. The US keeps trying to persuade Erdogan to abandon plans to seize Manbij and other Kurdish-populated areas in Syria, where the US-led coalition troops are currently deployed. "This set-up is expected to remain in place after the full withdrawal of US troops, and the US implicitly wants Turkey to stick to this plan. In return, Trump will turn a blind eye to Ankara’s S-400 purchase," the expert said.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that the S-400 deal was the most important agreement in the country’s history. Turkey’s missile defenses will now reach a new level, significantly strengthening Ankara’s position in the region, military expert Anton Lavrov told Izvestia. According to him, the demand for hi-tech missile defense systems in the Middle East surged after the Houthis active in Yemen had acquired unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles. This is why talks on the supply of Russia’s S-400 systems to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iraq may begin in the near future, the expert emphasized.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US pushing France towards China

Washington is mulling the possibility of a tariff war with France. According to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the Trump administration is looking over a new piece of French legislation that could affect the interests of America's tech giants, and is also considering a wide range of retaliatory measures, Nezavisimaya Gazeta wrote.

Read also
China would not take radical retaliation steps in trade war with United States — expert

A scandal broke out after the French senate had passed a law increasing taxes on foreign IT companies, which stipulates that taxation for corporations such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google will depend on where they earn the most profit and not on where they are headquartered.

However, the debate about tech giants’ taxation is only a makeweight, since there is a whole set of trade disagreements between Washington and the EU. The parties’ lack of understanding on basic things concerning potential agreements nullifies even their intention to hold free trade talks. Instead of trying to resolve disputes, the Trump administration seems ready to keep imposing additional tariffs on French goods until Paris hoists a white flag. Still, the French authorities don’t plan to back down and observers see a new trade war looming, which will be reminiscent of that between the US and China.

The Trump administration’s uncompromising stance towards its European allies won't go unnoticed by China. Any development that weakens trans-Atlantic ties inevitably leads to talks and rumors about an EU policy pivot. Such a situation wipes out the US administration’s efforts to develop a strategic approach to the "Chinese threat."

 

Izvestia: Russian pilot jailed in US cautiously optimistic about possible return home

Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence in the United States, has asked the correctional authorities for a medical examination. The Russian told Izvestia that after being tortured during his 2010 abduction in Liberia, he developed arthritis so now he can hardly walk. Moreover, Yaroshenko also has stomach problems.

Meanwhile, in the spring of 2019, Moscow asked the US authorities to transfer the convicted pilot to Russia so that he could serve out his sentence in his home country. The authorities in the US have remained mum on the offer so far.

Read also
Pilot Yaroshenko complains of health deterioration in American prison - spouse

"I am cautiously optimistic about my possible return home. I can only thank the Russian embassy in the US and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov for supporting me in this situation, keeping me from losing heart," Yarosheko said.

According to the Russian’s wife Viktoria, the current situation in Russia-US relations and the recent contacts between the two countries’ presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, have offered a glimmer of hope that Washington will be ready to make a gesture of goodwill.

"My husband is seriously ill. It will be emotionally easier for him to be in his own country, even if in prison. We don’t have an opportunity to visit him in the US on a regular basis. We can only offer him support from afar. However, everyone needs their family around them, particularly when one is facing such an unfair situation, like being jailed on fabricated charges," Viktoria Yaroshenko said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the newspaper earlier that the United States had made Yaroshenko hostage to its judicial system. According to him, Moscow has repeatedly confirmed readiness to consider swapping Yaroshenko for US nationals jailed in Russia on various charges. However, the initiative kept on being rejected. Now, everything depends on Washington’s political will, the senior Russian diplomat emphasized.

 

Kommersant: China’s Xiaomi tops online sale charts in Russia

China’s smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has clinched first place in online sales in Russia in the first half of the year, leaving Huawei in the dust, Kommersant writes. The brand has been popular with Internet users, while online sales in Russia are rising amid falling offline store attendance and the strengthening of AliExpress’ position, experts explain.

Read also
AliExpress sees huge growth potential of e-commerce in Russia

"When buying online, customers usually carefully compare the specifications and prices of goods. This is why Chinese brands are the leaders of online sales," a spokesperson for the MTS mobile operator said. As for the offline market, the situation is different: Xiaomi came fifth in the first six months of 2019. According to the M.video retail chain, over the period in question, Russians bought more than two million smartphones worth about 42 bln rubles ($37 mln), which is 30% more compared to the same period last year.

Consumers that buy smartphones online fall into two categories: they are either focused on devices’ features or seek to emphasize their own prestige, said Head of the Mobile Communication Department at Marvel Distribution Pavel Vyukov. According to him, the reason behind Xiaomi’s growing online sales is that the company has had successful releases this year and pursues an aggressive price policy.

The number of people buying expensive smartphones in stores tends to decrease as consumers are wary that they will be upsold additional services, head of the Content Review agency Sergei Polovnikov said. "At the same time, AliExpress’ sales are increasing, with Chinese smartphones comprising the bulk of orders," he pointed out. All this leads to a growth in the online sales of smartphones in Russia. According to the expert, it will also reduce the number of offline stores in the short term.

 

Izvestia: Office employees tend to dress down to work more often

More people around the world prefer to wear jeans to work, considering suits and ties to be outdated and overly formal, the Regus company said, citing a poll involving over 39,000 respondents in 104 countries, including 861 office workers from Russia. According to experts, people nowadays have more freedom in choosing jobs and office wear, Izvestia wrote.

Most of the poll’s participants spoke out against the dress code to wear suits and ties to work. As many as 74% of those surveyed around the world and 73% of Russian respondents said that this type of office wear was old-fashioned and too formal. According to the poll’s results, denim clothing have actually become office wear: 79% of global respondents and 88% of Russians agree with that.

In the past 20 years, a trend remains for easing office dress code rules, Regus Director in Russia Irina Baeva told the newspaper. "People have more freedom in choosing jobs and office wear," she said.

On the other hand, international etiquette and protocol expert Albina Kholgova pointed out that the commitment to a conservative dress code enhances the status not only of personnel but of the company as well. According to her, if a company’s workers meet with clients, it is necessary for them to maintain this formal dress code from Monday to Thursday, while on Friday, a casual dress code is acceptable. However, Kholgova noted that the casual dress code included neither jeans nor running shoes.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Putin, Zelensky eye swap as goodwill move and US threatens India over S-400s
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 12
Read more
Erdogan says S-400 deal with Russia is major agreement in Turkey’s modern history
Turkey’s President said that purchasing S-400 systems, his country is not getting prepared for a war
Read more
Russia ranks second in overall medal standing at Universiade in Naples with 82 medals
Russia shares the first place with Japan in terms of the overall number of medals won
Read more
Spektr-RG observatory separates from Blok DM-03 stage in deployment orbit - Roscosmos
The Russian space agency pointed out that "the collimation, calibration and tests of telescopes along with test observations will be performed" in the next three months
Read more
Russian design bureau unveils nuclear-powered aircraft carrier project at naval show
The aircraft carrier will displace 80,000-90,000 tonnes, feature a maximum length of 350 meters, have sea endurance of about 120 days and will be capable of developing a speed of about 30 knots
Read more
Turkey says seventh plane carrying S-400 components arrived in Ankara
Earlier on Sunday, the fifth and sixth planes carrying S-400 components landed at Murted Air Base
Read more
Venezuela signs agreement with large Russian company — minister
This week Venezuelan Minister of Industries and National Production Tareck El Aissami took part on the Global Summit on Production and Industrialization held in Russia's Yekaterinburg on July 9-11
Read more
Russian Navy to get nuclear-powered aircraft carrier
A source earlier told TASS that the Defense Ministry had started work to formulate a technical assignment for a future nuclear-powered aircraft carrier
Read more
World record set in Moscow at cycling festival
More than 15,000 participants took part in the night cycling festival
Read more
Chief of Russia’s Ultralight Aviation Federation dies in helicopter crash near Moscow
According to a source in the emergencies services, the privately-owned Robinson helicopter crashed near the city of Solnechnogorsk
Read more
Turkish servicemen to arrive in Russia to train to operate S-400s in July-August — source
Earlier in the day, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense reported the start of S-400 deliveries to the republic
Read more
Upgraded BrahMos missile to strike targets at a range of over 500 km
The company plans to increase the range from 400 km to 500 km
Read more
New sarcophagus now contains Chernobyl Power Plant’s 4 reactor
The protective structure is to serve 100 years
Read more
Ukrainian PM admits impossible to sever train connection with Russia
Vladimir Groysman dubbed the issue of traffic to/from Russia as "sensitive"
Read more
Ukrainian drone shot down in Lugansk republic
People’s Militia Spokesman Ivan Filiponenko stressed that Ukrainian military servicemen were trying to exacerbate the situation along the line of engagement in the Stanitsa Luganskaya area
Read more
State Commission decides to launch Proton-M with Spektr-RG observatory on July 13
Earlier Roscosmos told about additional test work in preparation for the launch of Proton-M launch vehicle with Spektr-RG space observatory
Read more
US, Russian diplomats to discuss strategic stability in Geneva on July 17-18
US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will hold talks on strategic security with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov
Read more
Russia rejects any discussion of "transferring" two islands - Kyodo News
Kyodo reported that one of the reasons for Moscow’s refusal to even discuss such an opportunity was Russia’s concerns related to the Japanese-US military alliance
Read more
Major fire breaks out at thermal plant near Moscow
At least seven have been injured
Read more
Russian official suspected of treason sacked, says source
He held the office for one year
Read more
S-400 SAM supplies to Turkey is ‘first shot’ in region, Russian MP says
"S-400 and a more advanced armament system from Russia will definitely appear in the region", Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the State Duma Leonid Slutsky noted
Read more
Proton-M with Spektr-RG space observatory launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome
The launch was initially planned for June 21, but it was postponed
Read more
Russia offers India to resume development of 5th-generation fighter jet
The fighter is designed to destroy all types of air targets and hit ground and naval targets, overcoming enemy air defense systems
Read more
Russia to develop Tor sea-launched air defense missile system in early 2020s
The land-based Tor-M2 air defense missile system is an effective means to strike aircraft, helicopters, aerodynamic unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles
Read more
US House of Representatives approves amendment for new anti-Russian sanctions
The draft defense budget, into which the amendment was introduced, is yet to get parliamentary approval
Read more
Kremlin describes Putin’s phone call with Ukrainian president as pragmatic
The first conversation between the presidents lasted about 20 minutes
Read more
Turkish defense ministry posts photos of first batch of S-400 equipment
Activities to deliver S-400 systems to Turkey scheduled for Friday are over
Read more
Press review: Putin, Zelensky eye swap as goodwill move and US threatens India over S-400s
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 12
Read more
South Korean officials deny entrance to the country to 16 Russian citizens - embassy
Russian citizens are expected to return to their home on July 16
Read more
Russia, Kazakhstan settle border demarcation issues - Russia’s Foreign Ministry
The talks were held in a friendly and meaningful atmosphere
Read more
Claims of Russia bankrolling Lega won't put Italian government at risk, assures PM
Giuseppe Conte added that he trusts Lega’s leader, Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini completely
Read more
Russian air defense systems repel militants’ attack on Hmeymim airbase in Syria
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Alexey Bakin said that militants tried to stage an attack at the Hmeymim airbase with the use of three unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
Russian veteran traveler plans to take three spins around globe on giant yacht
Fyodor Konyukhov added that the voyage would not last longer than 80 days
Read more
Russian diplomat warns British media about possible tit-for-tat measures
Representatives of Russia’s Sputnik news agency and the RT television channel were banned from the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London
Read more
US admits that Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 systems constitutes problem
Turkey is the first NATO member state to buy such missile systems from Russia
Read more
Russia’s naval aircraft, strategic bombers destroy enemy warships in Sea of Japan drills
The aircraft were redeployed from their permanent airbases to operational airfields in the Primorye Territory
Read more
Putin orders to establish Zhores Alferov Scholarship
The president recommended that St. Petersburg’s government should make a memorial plaque devoted to the Nobel prize winner
Read more
UAE, Saudi navies eye Russian-made Gepard frigate, Karakurt-class missile corvettes
Nigeria's military attache, the delegations of the UAE, Saudi, Vietnamese navies and the armed forces of Namibia, Ghana, Thailand and others viewed the exposition at the St. Petersburg naval show
Read more
Press review: How Ukraine's vote will affect Moscow and Syria slams UK over seized tanker
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 11
Read more
Russian diplomats discuss situation in Idlib with Syrian president
Russian presidential special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met on Friday with Syrian President Bashar Assad
Read more
Deliveries of Russian S-400 systems to Turkey to be over by April 2020 - Erdogan
Earlier in the day, the Turkish president said the S-400 deal with Russia was a most important agreement for present-day Turkey
Read more
Another batch of S-400 components delivered to Turkey
Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense reported that the fifth, sixth and seventh planes with S-400 components had landed at Murted Air Base in the Ankara province
Read more
Eighth plane carrying S-400 components arrives in Turkey
Deliveries of Russia’s S-400 missile systems to Turkey began on July 12
Read more
Russian diplomat calls on Kiev to update its notion of European values
Maria Zakharova also said that Russia and Ukraine "have a lot to work on"
Read more
Minsk calls UN Human Rights Council resolution on Belarus "absurd"
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that "the resolution runs counter to the spirit of current relations between Belarus and the European Union"
Read more
Putin dismisses Sevastopol governor
Read more
Turkish defense ministry confirms receiving aircraft with S-400 parts
The fourth plane landed at Murted airbase
Read more
Terrorists in Syria tried to blow up Russian military police patrol
The attack didn't cause casualties or damage to the hardware
Read more
Hi-tech firm delivers ten seaborne air defense systems to Russian Navy and foreign fleets
The Palma system is designated to strike air-and sea-launched weapons, including anti-ship missiles flying at low and extremely low altitudes and small-size unmanned fast-speed gunboats
Read more
Putin tells US filmmaker about agreements with Obama on Ukraine
"I can only say that the agreements reached during this phone conversation, were not fulfilled by the US side," Putin said
Read more
Eyewitness interviews show there was no chemical attack in Syria’s Douma, says expert
Syria calls for reconsidering Douma incident investigation conclusions
Read more