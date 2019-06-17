Russia’s Aerospace Force gets first generation 4++ MiG-35 fighter jets

"Yes, they [the first MiG-35 fighter jets] have been delivered and we are fulfilling our contract on schedule," he said.

LE BOURGET, June 17. /TASS/. Russia’s MiG Aircraft Corporation has delivered the first generation 4++ MiG-35 fighter jets to the country’s Aerospace Force, MiG CEO and Vice-President for Military and Technical Cooperation at the United Aircraft Corporation Ilya Tarasenko said on the sidelines of the Le Bourget air show on Monday.

The MiG-35 is the most advanced generation 4++ multirole fighter jet, which is a follow-up of MiG-29K/MiG-29KUB and MiG-29M/MiG-29M2 aircraft. Its flight tests began and its international presentation was held in January 2017 and in December that year the plane’s factory tests were completed.

The MiG-35 is designated to operate in the areas of highly intensive armed conflicts in the conditions of an enemy’s dense and layered air defense system. It is capable of performing complex multi-purpose tasks in a constantly changing operational and tactical environment over the battlefield and striking air, ground and naval targets.

The first contract for the delivery of six MiG-35 fighter jets by 2023 was signed by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko and Head of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation Yuri Slyusar on August 22, 2018 at the Army-2018 arms show in Kubinka outside Moscow.