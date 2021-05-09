Germany-Russia talks on supplies of Sputnik V vaccine reach dead end - Bild

BERLIN, May 9. /TASS/. Talks between Germany and Russia on possible purchase of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine have come to a dead end, Germany’s Bild said on Sunday citing sources in the working group under the country’s health ministry tasked to hold talks with vaccine manufacturers.

Apart from that, the newspaper’s sources said that Sputnik V’s certification with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was up in the air because of the regulator’s inflated requirements.

No official statements on this matter have come from the German side.

The European Medicines Agency said on March 4 it had begun the Sputnik V evaluation procedures to look at its compliance with the EU efficacy, safety and quality standards. The Agency anticipates that the registration of the Russian vaccine could be over by late May.

Earlier, heads of a number of German states, including Bavaria, Berlin, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia, spoke in favor of purchasing the Sputnik V vaccine after its registration with the European regulator.