China, Russia to play increasingly important role in shaping global world order — experts

BEIJING, April 16. /TASS/. China and Russia will play an increasingly important role in shaping global world order amid the ongoing uncertainty at the international level, experts from the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said.

"While the current world order is being transformed, it is expected that China and Russia will play an increasingly important role in shaping the new one in the future. On the basis of such multilateral mechanisms as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and G20, they may expand their regional governance experience to the global level," the Global Times newspaper quoted Zhang Hong, a research fellow at the Institute, as saying. He commented on the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to China and his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Zhang Hong noted that, in regard to both Ukrainian crisis and the situation around Iran, some Western countries primarily pursuit their own interests, often ignoring the concerns of other states, especially developing countries. "Therefore, in the process of promoting reforms of the global governance system, it is necessary to strengthen coordination and cooperation among countries of the Global South. In this regard, China and Russia can certainly play a leading role," he added.

As his colleague, expert Wang Xiaoquan, believes, the resilience of relations between Beijing and Moscow "has strengthened both countries’ ability to withstand risks and challenges, and has allowed them to make significant contribution to global strategic stability." "The stability and reliability of China-Russia bilateral relations are reflected in their solid legal foundation, such as the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation, as well as in internal dynamics that ensure their sustained development at a high level," he explained.

Wang Xiaoquan recalled that China and Russia have reached "a broad strategic consensus on maintaining global peace and stability, building a more just and equitable international order, and continuously deepening their strategic coordination."