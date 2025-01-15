South Korean president to voluntarily show up for questioning — lawyer

SEOUL, January 15. /TASS/. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol intends to voluntarily appear at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), his attorney Seok Dong-hyun said.

"First, the officials and police will leave the residence, the security staff will prepare for the trip and [the president] will go to the office. I think that he might get there today before noon," Seoul Shinmun quoted the lawyer as saying.

Earlier, the CIO said that it did not consider Yoon’s voluntary appearance for questioning possible.

His lawyers earlier said that talks were underway about Yoon voluntarily leaving his residence and showing up for questioning. Investigators had to overcome a number of obstacles and barricades in order to enter the presidential residence.

The CIO filed for an arrest warrant for Yoon after he repeatedly failed to show up for questioning over the mutiny case. He is suspected of plotting a rebellion to overthrow the constitutional order.