South Korean law enforcement to insist on president’s arrest

SEOUL, January 15. /TASS/. South Korea’s Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) does not consider President Yoon Suk Yeol’s voluntary appearance for questioning possible, Yonhap reported.

His lawyers earlier said that talks were underway about Yoon voluntarily leaving his residence and showing up for questioning. Investigators had to overcome a number of obstacles and barricades in order to enter the presidential residence.

The CIO filed for an arrest warrant for Yoon after he repeatedly failed to show up for questioning over the mutiny case. He is suspected of plotting a rebellion to overthrow the constitutional order.