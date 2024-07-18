Orban says there is still long way to go to settle Ukrainian conflict

LONDON, July 18. /TASS/. There is still a long way to go to resolve the conflict in Ukraine because many Western countries want to continue the warfare so as to defeat Russia, stated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after arriving at the summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in the UK.

"There is still a long a way to go," he said, while answering journalists’ questions on the prospects of settling the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, most countries in the West still "advocate for waging war and think they can take over Russia militarily."

"I don’t think it’s possible. This conflict can’t be resolved on the battlefield. They think it's possible, but I don't believe it," Orban underlined.

"I know Russians, I know the Soviet Union, I know Ukrainians, I live in their neighboring country, I know the whole context. It is impossible to find a solution on the battlefield," the head of the government said, reminding that Ukrainian conflict takes lives of many people every day. He deems it necessary to work towards ceasefire and the start of peace talks between the sides of the conflict. "But it will take time," Orban admitted.

Hungarian mass media speculated that at the EPC summit in the UK, the prime minister would acquaint European colleagues with the results of his peacekeeping mission to Kiev, Moscow, Beijing, Washington and the American state of Florida in order to address the conflict in Ukraine. Orban held meetings with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (in the US capital during the NATO summit) and former US leader Donald Trump at his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate from July 2 to July 11. The prime minister outlined his conclusions and proposals following the talks in a letter to the leaders of the European Union sent to Brussels. The Hungarian government has announced that Orban will continue his peacekeeping mission.