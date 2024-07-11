Different opinions do not prevent talks with Putin, Turkish president says

NEW YORK, July 11. /TASS/. It’s possible to discuss various issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin even when the parties have different positions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Newsweek.

"Naturally, we do not agree with Mr. Putin on everything. However, we are able to discuss matters among ourselves and delve into the specifics of how to resolve them," he said.

"We do not develop a policy that is ensnared in prejudices; rather, we approach problems from a perspective that emphasizes reasonableness and solutions," the Turkish leader added.

Erdogan is participating in a NATO summit that is taking place in Washington on July 9-11. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty.