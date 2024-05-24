UN court rules Israel must halt Rafah offensive

THE HAGUE, May 24. /TASS/. The UN International Court of Justice has ruled that Israel should stop the military offensive in Rafah and keep the Rafah border crossing open to provide aid to the Palestinian population.

The ruling was announced at a hearing by the court's president, Nawaf Salam.

Israel, in accordance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention, must "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in Rafah" that could affect the town's population, he said. The decision also calls on Israel to keep the Rafah crossing open for humanitarian aid to Palestinians and to take steps to ensure "unimpeded access to the Gaza Strip" for investigators and fact-finding missions.