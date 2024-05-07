Hungary to educate specialists for planned nuclear plant in Uzbekistan

BUDAPEST, May 7. /TASS/. Hungary will help Uzbekistan with educating nuclear energy sector specialists if the country makes the contract for construction of the nuclear power plant with the Russian state corporation Rosatom, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said during the visit to Tashkent.

The Hungary’s Foreign Minister also said that Budapest will furnish cooling systems for the new infrastructural facility, State Secretary for International Communications of Hungary Zoltan Kovacs wrote on his page in the X social network.

Szijjarto also stressed advantages of developing bilateral relations in the economy, noting that companies from Hungary and Uzbekistan plan to boost mutual investments to $150 mln.