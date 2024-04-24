Gagauzia sees future of Moldova in EAEU not in EU — head of republic

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Residents of Gagauzia, which is autonomous territorial unit of Moldova, see the future of Moldova in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), where relations are built on the basis of mutual respect, head of the Gagauz autonomous republic of Moldova, Yevgenia Gutsul said.

"Our concerns about Moldova’s integration into the European Union are based solely on a sober analysis and experience of other countries. It is obvious to us that the process of joining the European Union implies a renunciation of state interests, sovereignty, and independence," she said.

Gutsul was speaking at the presentation of the Eurasia non-profit organization for promoting the development of international cooperation. She said that Gagauzia sees Moldova as "our common home."

"We have no other homeland. At the same time, an enormous, promising integration project is unfolding next to us in the east. This is the Eurasian Economic Union. A remarkable feature of this association is the supremacy of national sovereignty over integration processes," Gutsul said.

She noted that members of the association "successfully strengthen economic cooperation, build new supply chains, exchange technologies and knowledge."

"We see our future here, in the Eurasian Economic Union, where relations are built on the basis of national interests, mutual understanding, mutual respect and support, and not under the dictate of a foreign bureaucracy," Gutsul concluded.