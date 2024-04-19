Algeria pledges to return to Palestinian membership issue — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, April 19. /TASS/. Algeria pledged to the UN Security Council that it will return to the issue of Palestine’s membership in the United Nations, the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amar Bendjama said.

"We hope that they will have to do it next time, when the Security Council will again consider the issue of the Palestinian membership. Yes, the next time we will come back stronger and louder, and supported by the overwhelming majority of the UN General Assembly," he said.

"The overwhelming support for Palestine’s membership makes it crystal clear that the State of Palestine is worthy of its rightful place among member states of the United Nations," the diplomat added.

Earlier in the day, the United States exercised its veto right and blocked Palestine’s bid to become a full-fledged member of the United Nations. 12 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor; two - the United Kingdom and Switzerland - abstained. The United States was the only country that voted against.