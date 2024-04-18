CIA chief says Ukraine could lose by end of this year — Politico

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns warned members of the US Congress on Thursday that Ukraine could be defeated by the end of this year, Politico reported.

He made the statement when speaking at an event at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

"There is a very real risk that the Ukrainians could lose on the battlefield by the end of 2024, or at least put [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in a position where he could essentially dictate the terms of a political settlement," Burns said.