Cairo may suspend Camp David Accords if Israel sends troops to Rafah

NEW YORK, February 11. /TASS/. Egypt has warned that it will suspend the Camp David Accords with Israel if it sends its troops to the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, the AP news agency reported, citing its sources.

It also said that combat operation in the city may lead to the closure of the key route of humanitarian deliveries to the Gaza Strip.

On February 9, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the country’s military to work out a plan to evacuate civilians from the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and exterminate Hamas battalions still entrenched in the city.

On February 7, Netanyahu said that the Israeli military was ordered to prepare for an operation in the city of Rafah located near the border with Egypt.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres earlier warned against Israel’s plans to expand its military operation in Gaza to Rafah, which gives shelter to thousands of Palestinians as this will only worsen the humanitarian situation in the enclave.

Egypt and Israel signed a preliminary agreement in 1978 in Camp David, Maryland, US. In 1979, they inked a US-brokered peace treaty on the basis of the Cam David Accords.