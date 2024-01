WASHINGTON, January 9./TASS/. NASA has pushed back by about a year the target dates for Artemis 2 and Artemis 3 moon missions, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told an online conference.

"<…> the safety of our astronauts is NASA’s top priority as we prepare for future Artemis missions," the NASA administrator said.

According to him, NASA now targets September 2025 for Artemis 2 and September 2026 for Artemis 3.