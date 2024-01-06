Fidan tells Blinken Turkey waiting for deal to buy F-16s to be completed

ISTANBUL, January 6. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Ankara is waiting for the completion of the deal to buy US-made F-16 fighter jets, a diplomatic source in Ankara told TASS.

"The vis-a-vis was told that we are waiting for the completion of the process to purchase F-16s," the source said.

Turkey requested 40 F-16 Block 70 fighter jets and 80 Block 70 upgrade kits for its existing aircraft from the US several years ago. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously said that some members of Congress called for the deliveries to be tied to Ankara's moves that are required for Sweden to join NATO.

Fidan also told Blinken that it will be up to the Turkish parliament to make the final decision on Sweden's NATO membership. The legislature is currently considering ratification of Turkey’s consent to the membership.

"The final decision on the process related to Sweden's NATO membership is for our parliament to make," he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said he was linking the issue of approval of Sweden's application to an approval by US Congress of F-16s sale to Ankara.

Only Hungary and Turkey have not ratified the protocols on Sweden's accession to the alliance. In order to approve the kingdom's application to join NATO, Turkey requires the country to enforce its revised law on counterterrorism, in particular with respect to cracking down on the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is designated by Ankara as a terrorist organization.