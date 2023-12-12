French writer Frederic Beigbeder released from custody

PARIS, December 12. /TASS/. The French police released writer Frederic Beigbeder, detained earlier over a sexual assault case, the France Info radio reported.

The writer denied all allegations during the questioning that lasted for several hours. It is emphasized that the detention took place within a preliminary investigation and that Beigbeder has not been charged with any crimes yet.

A source in the law enforcement told the radio that Beigbeder was detained over a complaint of an unnamed woman, who accused him of sexual assault. The complaint was filed back during the summer. The woman claims that she had sexual relations with the writer during their meeting in a hotel, which was consensual first time, but was non-consensual later the same evening.

Frederic Beigbeder is a French writer, literary critic and an actor. His most famous novels include "99 Francs," "Love Lasts Three Years," "Holiday in a Coma." In 2009, he was awarded presented with a Prix Renaudot award, considered one of the most important French literary awards.