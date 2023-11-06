More Ukrainians growing pessimistic about likelihood of conflict ending soon — newspaper

NEW YORK, November 6. /TASS/. More and more Ukrainians are pessimistic about the likelihood of a quick end to the conflict, the New York Times reported.

With the Ukrainian army bogged down in trenches along the front line, and a sense that arms deliveries from allies are lagging behind and will dwindle, polls and interviews indicate growing pessimism, the newspaper pointed out. It stressed that Ukrainians' optimism has been undermined and the country is now preparing to live with "war as a constant, and no end in sight."

The newspaper recalled that according to a study by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology, the level of trust Ukrainians have in the government has dropped from 74% in May to 39% in October. "We should be honest. People are becoming pessimistic," Anton Grushetsky, deputy director of the institute, told the New York Times. He explained that Ukrainians do not feel safe and are trying to find the culprits. There is growing anger in the society because of the corruption of the Ukrainian government and the lack of diligence of the West in providing military aid, the expert added.

Earlier, tUkrainian top military commander Valery Zaluzhny admitted in an article for the Economist that the conflict had reached a "stalemate." Later, in an interview with the same newspaper, he said that Ukrainian troops would not be able to make a breakthrough on the front. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, commenting on the commander-in-chief's article, said that for Kiev, the situation was not a stalemate.