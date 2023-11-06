Jordanian air force parachutes down shipment of medical aid for Palestinians in Gaza

BEIRUT, November 6. /TASS/. The Jordanian Air Force planes dropped on parachutes a batch of medical aid for the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip, Jordan's King Abdullah II said on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

"Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza," he pointed out. "This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza," the king said.

Abdullah II pointed out that Jordan "will always be there for our Palestinian brethren."

On October 17, in a statement carried by the Petra news agency, the Jordanian monarch described the Israeli bombing of Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza as a massacre and a war crime, calling on Israel to immediatly stop the bombing and all actions against the defenseless population.