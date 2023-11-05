Israel ready to strike om northern border any moment — General Staff

TEL AVIV, November 5. /TASS/. The Israeli military is ready for an offensive on the country’s northern border any moment, Chief of the General Staff, Herzi Halevi, said on Sunday.

"We are ready to strike in the north at any moment. We understand that it can happen. We have a lot of trust in you that the defense here is strong," said during a meeting in the Northern Command.

"We have a clear goal of restoring a significantly better security situation at the borders, not only in the Gaza Strip. We have a very good understanding of the situation and hear a lot about the feelings among the residents of the north," he said.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory, killing many Israelis living in the settlements near the border and abducting more than 200 people, including children, women and the elderly. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

The situation on Israel’s northern border continues escalating, with regular shelling attacks coming from Lebanon. Israel strikes back. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israeli forces target Hezbollah facilities. The Israeli authorities have announced evacuation of people from settlements located in a zone up to five kilometers from the border with Lebanon.