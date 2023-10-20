Biden says he will request more aid to Ukraine, Israel on October 20

WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said that he would send a request to the US Congress for more aid to Ukraine and Israel.

In his address to the nation, Biden said that if Washington stops its assistance to these countries, it will jeopardize the US security and its status of a "partner other nations want to work with."

"It’s just not worth it. That is why tomorrow I am going to send to the Congress an urgent budget request to fund America’s national security needs, to support our critical partners, including Israel and Ukraine," he said.

He described US aid to these countries as a "smart investment" that will "pay dividends for American security for generations.".

The United States is using delivery of weapons to the Kiev government as an opportunity to produce new weapons for the US armed forces, US President Joe Biden said in a televised address to the nation to justify future military aid to Ukraine and Israel.

"Let me be clear about something. We send to Ukraine equipment sitting in our stockpiles. And when we use the money allocated by Congress, we use it to replenish our own stores, our own stockpiles with new equipment, equipment that defends America and is made in America," the US leader said.