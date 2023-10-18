UNSC fails to fulfill its duties once again — Turkish president on Gaza situation

ANKARA, October 18. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the UN Security Council, which earlier failed to adopt the Russian draft resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, has once again failed to fulfill its duties.

"The UN Security Council, which has lost all its utility, has once again failed to fulfill its responsibility. Our efforts to ensure peace have been thwarted by such steps as sending aircraft carriers to the region, cutting off aid to the Palestinian people and punishing the people of Gaza en masse," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Erdogan also pointed out that "Turkey has delivered three airplanes with humanitarian aid to the region in cooperation with Egyptian authorities."

The Turkish president said he was grateful to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for holding an extraordinary meeting in Jeddah. "The OIC directly demonstrates the Islamic world's determination in the face of Israel's increasing oppression, its solidarity with the Palestinian people and support for the Palestinian cause. From the very first day of the crisis, which began on October 7 and risks spreading throughout the region, we have exerted great efforts to resolve it. Western countries, which leave no stone unturned when it comes to human rights and freedoms, have taken no action other than adding fuel to the fire," the Turkish leader pointed out.

Erdogan called the strike on Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City a "disgusting attack," a "crime against humanity" and an act "equivalent to genocide against the residents of Gaza."

Russia proposed two amendments to Brazil's draft resolution on a Middle East settlement at the UN Security Council on Monday. One of them stipulates for calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the other one condemns indiscriminate strikes on the Gaza Strip. Following the strike on Al-Ahli hospital, Russia added a separate condemnation of the attack to its latest amendment. Both amendments failed to garner enough votes as the majority of the body decided to abstain from voting. The US was the only one to vote against them both times. The UN Security Council did not adopt the Brazilian draft of the Middle East resolution because the US vetoed it.