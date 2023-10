WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said on Sunday he believes that the Palestinian radical movement Hamas must be eliminated entirely.

When asked if he believed so, he told CBS in an interview: "Yes, I do." The US leader also commented on the so called two state solution for Israel and Palestine. "[The path] would create an independent nation next to Israel for 5 million Palestinians who live in Gaza and on the West Bank of the Jordan RIver," he explained.