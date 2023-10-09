Kremlin concerned about rising tensions in Israel, spokesman says

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin is deeply concerned about the escalating situation in Israel, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are keeping a close eye on what is going on there. The situation is heading towards further escalation," he pointed out.

When commenting on the US Navy’s movement in the region, Peskov highlighted the high risk of a third-party becoming involved in the situation in Israel. "The risk is high that third parties will get involved in the conflict. It’s crucial to find ways to move toward negotiations as soon as possible in order to ease tensions and move away from attempts to resolve the issue by military means," he added.

The Russian presidential spokesman emphasized that the Middle East "has always been a place where the interests of a number of countries are intertwined and these countries haven’t always had a positive impact on the situation in the region." "There is a very complicated balance of interests, as well as a balance between the rights of nations that need to be respected and their security that needs to be ensured," Peskov concluded, stressing that there was a lot of work to be done to turn away from the path of war.