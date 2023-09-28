South Sudan sees no alternatives to friendship with Russia — president

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The authorities of South Sudan see no alternatives to friendship with Russia and intend to develop their cooperation with Moscow, President Salva Kiir Mayardit said.

"I am happy for such warm and hospital reception… My presence here means the first step on the long path of our joint work in the future. We will work together with the Russian Federation, and this is why I am here," he said during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He underscored that Juba sees no alternatives to friendship with Moscow.

"We will work together with you and the Russian Federation, because the situation in the world today shows that it is impossible to survive, to achieve success alone, and our country is no exception. We are the youngest nation on this planet, and we must have the most influential friends, you being one of them. And we see no alternatives to being friends with you," the president added.