Iranian intelligence accuses Mossad of plotting sabotage at military-industrial facilities

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Intelligence services of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) have accused the Israeli foreign intelligence service Mossad of plotting an act of sabotage at facilities of Iran’s defense-industrial complex, Tasnim News Agency has said.

According to the news agency, members of a Mossad-run group of plotters intended to disrupt missile launches by supplying substandard or defective parts and components that would cause missiles to explode at the moment of launch.

The Iranian intelligence has apprehended all suspected saboteurs.