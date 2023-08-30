Situation in Gabon’s capital calm, Russian embassy says

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The situation in Gabon's capital Libreville is calm as of now, there is no threat to the embassy, the Russian diplomats told TASS.

"So far, everything is quiet here, the embassy is safe," the diplomats said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Gabonese military announced that they had seized power in the country, dissolved all state bodies and created the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions.

The statement of the military came hours after the election commission officially declared Ali Bongo Ondimba the winner of the August 26 presidential election, with 64.27% of voters casting ballots in his favor. He was re-elected for a third term.

The president's whereabouts are unknown. No official announcement has been made by the authorities.